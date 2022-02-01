Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP.UN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BEP.UN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.31.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.18. 148,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,068. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$39.24 and a 12-month high of C$62.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

