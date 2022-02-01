Burency (BUY) Market Cap Hits $3.67 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Burency has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $163,058.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burency alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00115957 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.