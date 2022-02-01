Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Up 11.1% This Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004715 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $32.91 million and $7.62 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00113076 BTC.

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,940,515 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

