Bytom Market Cap Achieves $45.29 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $45.29 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00298742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,732,074,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,635,269,394 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

