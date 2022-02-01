C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 505 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

