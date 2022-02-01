C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 7.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $210.50 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.07 and a 200-day moving average of $253.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.