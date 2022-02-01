C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $173.76 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.