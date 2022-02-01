C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $284,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

