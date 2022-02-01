Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,021 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $64,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

