Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 192,356 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,356 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Accenture were worth $113,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $353.58 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $243.97 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.09. The company has a market capitalization of $223.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.