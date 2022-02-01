Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 273,395 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hershey were worth $78,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,513,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Hershey by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

NYSE:HSY opened at $197.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.80. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.