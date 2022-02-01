Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,146 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in eBay were worth $49,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

