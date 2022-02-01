Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 445,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $143,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 320,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.