Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000.

CHI stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

