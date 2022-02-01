Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CLNFF stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

