Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CLNFF stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

