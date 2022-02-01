Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) PT Raised to C$80.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Calian Group stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.
