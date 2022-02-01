Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) PT Raised to C$80.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calian Group stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Get Calian Group alerts:

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.