Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 99.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Camping World were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 17.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

