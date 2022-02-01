Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.66. The company had a trading volume of 822,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $11,511,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

