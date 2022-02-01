CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

