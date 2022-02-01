Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.41. Cango shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 610 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%. Research analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cango by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cango by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

