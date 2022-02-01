Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $110.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.92 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $437.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.44 million to $484.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $529.93 million, with estimates ranging from $486.64 million to $592.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.
CGC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 487,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.96. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $56.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 12,208.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
