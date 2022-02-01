Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $292.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

