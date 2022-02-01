Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 1,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $283,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

