Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

