Carbon Market Cap Reaches $2.33 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $150,076.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.62 or 0.07151416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,604.33 or 1.00005111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053710 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,357,334 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

