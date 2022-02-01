Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Update

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDYCF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Cardero Resource has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14.
About Cardero Resource
