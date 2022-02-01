Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Update

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDYCF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Cardero Resource has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14.

About Cardero Resource

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

