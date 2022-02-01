CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,545,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CareDx by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CareDx by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period.
In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
