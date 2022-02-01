CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,889. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

