Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 55,978 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

