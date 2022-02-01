Carlson Capital L P Buys 663,410 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,410 shares during the quarter. Glatfelter accounts for about 1.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 5.29% of Glatfelter worth $33,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

