Carlson Capital L P Buys Shares of 150,540 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.75. 7,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

