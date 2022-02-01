Carlson Capital L P Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 1.3% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $630,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,445. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

