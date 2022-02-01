Carlson Capital L P Invests $7.38 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after acquiring an additional 900,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.41. 10,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,009. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.69 and a twelve month high of $234.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.58.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

