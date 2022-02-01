Carlson Capital L P Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

CPT traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.68. 3,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,194. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

