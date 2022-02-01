Cash Tech (CATE) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Cash Tech has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Cash Tech has a market capitalization of $48,752.49 and approximately $31.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044524 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00112296 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

CATE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cash Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.