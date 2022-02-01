CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CASI opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,417 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

