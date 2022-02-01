Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Shares Down 4.7%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

