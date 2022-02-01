Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 6.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.49 and last traded at $47.24. Approximately 18,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,128,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

