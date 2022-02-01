Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Ricky Hopson Sells 2,325 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. 2,370,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,580. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
