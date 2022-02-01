Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up to $103.93

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.93, but opened at $108.25. Catalent shares last traded at $108.70, with a volume of 45,031 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,007,724 shares of company stock worth $388,852,580. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

