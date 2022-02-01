Cathay General Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst B. King now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.