Celeum Market Cap Reaches $1,425.25 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 89.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Celeum has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Celeum has a market capitalization of $1,425.25 and $594.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celeum coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.51 or 0.07184778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,645.45 or 0.99859042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051545 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00053878 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk

