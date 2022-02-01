Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVE stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cenovus Energy stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

