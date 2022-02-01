Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,635 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.