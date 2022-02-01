Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 429.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

