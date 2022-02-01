Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 143.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,335,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.