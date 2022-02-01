Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07.

