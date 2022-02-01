Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,183 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

