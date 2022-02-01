Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 28,626 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 161.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after buying an additional 387,268 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 309,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after buying an additional 260,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.