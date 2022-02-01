Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPF. Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CPF opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50. The company has a market cap of $813.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

